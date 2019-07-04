Two sent by air ambulance after motorcycles collide

By Hulon O. Dunn,

Editor & Publisher

Sunday, June 30, around 2 p.m., two motorcycles collided, sending three people to the hospital. According to investigating K9 Officer Jordan Alkire with the Hohenwald Police Department, a 2001 Honda motorcycle was traveling north on North Park and attempted to make a right turn in the 400 block when a Harley Davidson road cruiser bike, also traveling north, struck the Honda. Both vehicles went out of control due to the collision.

Jeremy Webb, 33, of Lewisburg, was the driver of the Honda. David Harris, 54, of Nunnelly was driving the Harley. His passenger was Angela Scott, 48, of Lyles. Both drivers were transported to the helipad at Lewis Health Center and flown by air ambulance to Nashville for possible head injuries. Scott was taken by ground ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening cuts, scrapes and abrasions.

Officer Alkire called upon Sergeant Michael Dunn to take over the investigation and to do a reconstruction of the accident.

North Park was closed for about an hour and fifteen minutes with traffic diverted around Forrest Avenue.