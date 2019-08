Join the Hohenwald Lewis County Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Representative Dr. Mark Green to Hohenwald Thursday, August 29, 2019. Representative Dr. Green is expected to be at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 813 W. Main Street, from 3-4 p.m. “His purpose is to learn more about Hohenwald/Lewis County and how he may serve us and, also, to give updates from the U. S. Congress,” a Chamber of Commerce statement read.