Upcoming Library Activities

The following activities are scheduled for the upcoming week at Lewis County Public Library:

Mission: Moon Mansion, Thursday, June 27, 2-4 p.m., Teens 12-17, The first moon settlers are arriving, and will have to build their own shelter. Can they do it?

Elephants in Space, Friday, June 28, 2 p.m. The Elephant Sanctuary will be joining us for an exciting look at how elephants have impacted space travel.

Movie Screening, Saturday, June 29, 2 p.m., Tom Hanks and Keven Bacon star in this movie based on the true story of the routine space flight that quickly became a desperate battle to survive.

Space Station Story Time, Tuesday, July 2, 10 a.m., We’ll read stories and learn about life in space.

Reading Tutoring, Wednesday, July 3, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Does your child struggle to read? Retired school teacher Susan Christian will be offering free reading tutoring to children aged 4 through 7. Help your child to build a reading foundation that reduces homework stress, improves grades, and boosts confidence. Reading tutoring is by appointment only, and the classes are in thirty minute sessions.

Library Closed, Thursday, July 4, The Library will be closed in honor of Independence Day. Happy birthday United States of America!

All programs are free and will be held at the library unless otherwise noted. If you would like more information about any of these events, stop by the library or call us at (931) 796-5365. A complete calendar of library summer activities may also be picked up at the library.