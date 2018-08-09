Vernon Boeke

Vernon Sylverius Boeke of Waynesboro, was born July 19, 1944 in Shelby, Ohio, the son of the late Sylverius Herman and Loretta Henke Boeke.

Mr. Boeke departed this life on July 29, 2018 at his home in Waynesboro at the age of 74 years, 10 days. He was united in marriage to Ellen Foerster on May 11, 1988. He was retired from Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio as Director of Nursing.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Foerster Boeke of Waynesboro; daughters, Roseann Vargas and Dawn Pryka; sons, Todd Boeke, Jerry Boeke and Kenneth Tallchief; sisters, Eileen Boeke Kasch (Kenneth), Mary Ann Schrderder and Marie Duvendack (Jim); grandchildren, Alan Michael Boeke, Alex Boeke, Anna Boeke, Everett Vargas, Luke Vargas, Brayden Pryka, Addison Fust, Abby Grace Boeke, Anna Mae Boeke, Shelby Tallchief, Kendra Tallchief and Hailey Jane Tallchief.

Services will be scheduled in Minster, Ohio at a later time.