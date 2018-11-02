Veteran’s Day Program Scheduled for November 12, 2018

Veterans Day, celebrated November 12, 2018, will begin with two programs at Lewis County High School at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The Lewis County Elementary School second grade students and faculty are expected to be presenting their annual Veterans Day program on Monday, November 12, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Middle School gymnasium.

Students in the second grade are taught many valuable lessons while participating in this program. They are taught about our country, the meaning of freedom, and the sacrifices soldiers have made and continue to make for our country.

“Respect and love for our nation is so very important for our students to develop. The price of freedom is high and we cannot afford to forget those who are willing to pay it,” Lewis County Elementary School Principal Dr. Mike Taylor stated.

Following the program, all veterans, organizations and individuals will line up in front of the school at 10:30 a.m. for the parade which will lead to the monument at the courthouse where American Legion Post 127 will present a program at 11 a.m., if weather permits.

Hohenwald Church of Christ will be serving a meal to all veterans and their families following the ceremonies.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will be at the Community Building at Memorial Park at 11 a.m.