Veterans honored by second grade students

Veteran Joe Smith bore the American Flag as part of the color guard last Friday during the annual Veterans Day program hosted by the second grade classes at Lewis County Elementary School. Teachers and students honored veterans to a packed gymnasium of community members, family members and friends sharing poems, songs and photos of veterans past and present.

Speakers included LCES Teacher Jan Ammons, State Senator Joey Hensley, LCHS Teacher Bill Lynch, LCHS Teacher Tim Tiller, and Dr. Mike Taylor, principal of LCES. Gold Star mothers were honored during the program with gifts and veterans received a standing ovation as they exited. “We work with the students, explaining to them they may see men and women cry because of the things they have lost. They learn so much about being citizens and about our nation as we prepare for this each year. We do not have a lot of time to teach Social Studies. This was such a good opportunity to bring in skills such as maps, reading and time lines,” Ammons commented. “We talked about veterans and our country’s history in preparation for the program and just about everybody had a picture of someone in their family to share,” she added.

“I am so proud of these students. They learned songs with big words we had to break down for them to even be able to pronounce. And they sit still for so long. I have been teaching 31 years and doing this program for 20 years. I have never been disappointed in our students,” she concluded.