Lonnie Waylin Spears of Hohenwald, passed away on Monday, May 27, at his residence at the age of 77.

Mr. Spears was born in Hohenwald on April 17, 1942 to the late Finis Spears and Hazel (Hinson) Spears.

Mr. Spears and his wife worshipped at the Springer Church of Christ where he was an elder for 15 years. He was a 1960 graduate of Lewis County High School and an avid UT fan. He enjoyed fishing and hunting turkey in his spare time. He also worked as a supervisor for Genesco for many years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a daughter, Judy Hoke; brother, Arlin Spears; sisters, Reatha Shults and Josephine Grimes.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Spears of Hohenwald; daughter, Tina (Ken) Gauthier of Hohenwald; and three grandchildren, Ryan Hoke, Casey Hoke and Kyle Huffman.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 1 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel with Elvis Williams and Johnny Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in the Springer Cemetery on Summertown Highway.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Lewis County Cancer Victims Fund.