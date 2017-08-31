William “Bill” Pulliam passed away surrounded by family at age 56 on August 23rd at 4:30 am after an unforeseen and brief struggle with lung cancer.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26 at the Soggy Bottom Cemetery in Hohenwald.

Mr. Pulliam was born July 8, 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia, a son of Elizabeth (Phillips) Russell and the late William Rudell Pulliam. He was a farmer.

Bill’s sudden death came as a shock to the community of Hohenwald, TN, and to friends and family around the country who held a deep respect for Bill’s resounding brilliance and knowledge of the natural world. Anyone meeting Bill for the first time could have easily mistaken him for a leading expert in the field of ornithology, geology, astronomy, ecology, botany, history or philosophy, only to later learn that he was an expert in them all.

Though his PhD was in Ecology, since early childhood Bill dedicated himself to the study of this world, and his mastery in such a wide breadth of topics has astonished all who knew him, and many who only knew of him. He was renowned nation-wide for his contributions to the study and understanding of America’s wild birds, and regularly led free walks to share his knowledge with others. Bill’s intense curiosity and unbounded intellect enabled him to unite the fields of science, philosophy and spirituality into a cohesive and enchanting worldview. Combined with his quick wit and shamelessly quirky personality, Bill would inspire, entertain and inform everyone he met. His passing leaves a deep hole in the lives of those who knew him, and reminds us how much wisdom, joy, knowledge, wonder and love can be held in one person.

Bill is survived by his wife Peggy Anderson, his mother, his sisters Anne Johnston and Joni Pulliam, his brother Jim Pulliam, his sister-in-law Kathleen Day, his nieces Bronwen, Brigid, Bevan Day, and Katie and Alana Pulliam, and his nephews Phil and Jon Johnston, and Mike, Scott and Nolan Anderson.